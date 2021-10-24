Miami rallies in fourth quarter to top Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Sterling Weatherford intercepted a Drew Plitt pass in the end zone with 60 seconds left and Miami held off Ball State 24-17 on Saturday.
Miami had a chance at a two-possession lead with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter but Graham Nicholson missed a 51-yard field goal. The Cardinals drove down to the Miami 19 before Weatherford’s interception sealed it.
Brett Gabbert was 20-of-24 passing for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Miami (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Gabbert connected with Nate Muersch on a 6-yard TD, and the two-point conversion from Gabbert to Andrew Homer gave Miami seven-point lead in the fourth.
Gabbert’s favorite targets were wide receivers Jack Sorenson (eight receptions, 138 yards) and Mac Hippenhammer (5-57).
Miami’s defense forced two turnovers and held Ball State’s offense to just 327 yards. Matthew Salopek had a career-high 17 tackles for the RedHawks.
Plitt was 22 of 34 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Ball State (4-4, 2-2). Jayshon Jackson had eight catches for 121 yards and a score.
Miami travels to Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 2.