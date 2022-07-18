dayton-daily-news logo
Miami RedHawks: Gabbert chosen for Maxwell Award watch list

FILE - Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Sept. 14, 2019. Gabbert is the younger brother of Blaine Gabbert, who is Tom Brady's backup in Tampa Bay and was the 10th overall draft pick by Jacksonville in 2011. The younger Gabbert has thrown for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in the past four games. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Miami RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert is among the players on the preseason Maxwell Award watch list.

Already a three-year starter, Gabbert is among Miami’s top 10 in career passing yards (5,443), touchdown passes (41), completion percentage (.579), completions (376) and passes (650).

He threw for 2,648 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 starts last season and was picked for the All-MAC third team.

That included a 492-yard game against rival Ohio and a 351-yard game against Buffalo. He threw nine touchdown passes in those two games, which were back to back.

Named for Robert “Tiny” Maxwell of Swarthmore College, the Maxwell Award is a college football player of the year trophy presented annually since 1937.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

