Miami RedHawks headed to bowl game for 13th time

The Miami RedHawks are headed to bowl game for the 13th time in school history.
The RedHawks (6-6) will play North Texas on Dec. 23 in the inaugural Frisco Football Classic in Frisco, Texas. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. Miami is 7-5 in bowl games.
North Texas won its last five regular season games, including a win over then-No. 15 and undefeated Texas San Antonio on Nov. 27, to finish 6-6 and secure bowl eligibility for the fifth time in six seasons. It will be UNT’s 13th bowl appearance. The Mean Green has a 3-9 bowl record.
Miami is led by quarterback Brett Gabbert, who passed for 2,418 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions this season. Gabbert is a third-team, all Mid-American Conference selection. RedHawks’ wide receiver Jack Sorenson, a first-team, all-MAC pick, is sixth nationally with 1,290 receiving yards. His 10 TDs rank 12th.
The RedHawks feature the top defense in the Mid-American Conference, ranking first in scoring (22.0 points per game), run defense (120.5 yards per game) and sacks (30). Miami is led by first-team, all-MAC picks Kameron Butler (defensive line) and Ivan Pace (linebacker).
North Texas averages close to 250 yards rushing per game. QB Austin Aune has passed for 1,763 yards and nine TDs.
Ticket information for the Frisco Football Classic will be announced soon.