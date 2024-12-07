Miami routed by Ohio in MAC championship game

The Bobcats controlled the game from the start, scoring fivestraight possessions. Miami did not force a punt until there was less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. Ohio’s 38 points are the most Miami allowed all season.

The RedHawks had 189 total yards while Ohio amassed 467.

Ohio had multiple standout players, including quarterback Parker Navarro and running back Anthony Tyus. Navarro ran for two touchdowns and threw for another while Tyus racked up 151 rushing yards and a TD.

The RedHawks did not have a single player over 100 yards in receiving or rushing while Brett Gabbert ended with 127 yards and one interception. Linebacker Ty Wise led the defense with 16 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Miami head coach Chuck Martin said Ohio beat the the RedHawks every way possible.

“They whipped us today,” Martin said. “They outcoached us, outplayed us, out everything. They won every battle.”

Gabbert echoed Martin’s sentiment.

“They whooped our butt for four straight quarters, there’s no way around it,” Gabbert said. “It’s just frustrating. We had a good first drive but after that we had nothing.”

Miami started the season 1-4 before going on a seven-game winning streak. Martin said a large part of the success was the senior class.

“What [the senior class] has done for me and my family, I could never repay them,” he said. “They’ve given way more than they’ve gotten. They’ve gotten plenty, but they’ve given way more than they’ve gotten. To me and to Miami.”

Gabbert’s journey with Miami has been long and anything but perfect. He was the first true freshman quarterback to win a MAC championship for Miami in 2019. After that, injuries plagued his career, including last season when he fractured his tibia.

With doctors saying he couldn’t play football again, he came back and fought his way to his third championship matchup but it didn’t end with confetti and a trophy.

“You start 1-4 and you win seven straight to this point, so I’m proud of myself, proud of the team for that. It’s certainly not the way you want to go out as a sixth-year senior. It’s kind of just a shame. But you know, I’m proud of myself for sticking with it, never given up, but definitely didn’t want to go out this way,” Gabbert said.

The RedHawks will play one more game this season with an yet-to-be-announced bowl game.

Linebacker Matt Salopek said the team will take in their final game and try to enjoy their bowl game.

“[Gabbert] said it best; today sucked but we’re going to the bowl game. It could be my last football game ever so I’m just gonna go out there and enjoy it with all my teammates,” Salopek said.