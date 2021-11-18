dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami tops Stetson to move to 3-0

Miami's Dae Dae Grant fires a shot during Saturday's game vs. Lamar. Grant scored 18 points Wednesday night in the RedHawks' win over Stetson at Millett Hall. Miami Athletics photo
Caption
Miami's Dae Dae Grant fires a shot during Saturday's game vs. Lamar. Grant scored 18 points Wednesday night in the RedHawks' win over Stetson at Millett Hall. Miami Athletics photo

Sports
By Mark Schmetzer, Contributing Writer
Updated 3 minutes ago

The last time the Miami men’s basketball team was 4-0, Wally Szczerbiak was starting his senior season.

That was the 1998-1999 season, when the RedHawks reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Miami can break that slump on Saturday after handling Stetson, 80-65, in a non-conference game on Tuesday at Millett Hall in Oxford.

The RedHawks are scheduled to play the third of four consecutive home games on Saturday against Division III Heidelberg. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Defiance, another Division III team, is due to follow Heidelberg into Millett Hall for a 7 p.m. game on Nov. 23.

Fifth-year senior forward Precious Ayah set a single-game career high with 18 points. Junior guard Dae Dae Grant also had 18, and senior forward Dalonte Brown finished with 16. Fourth-year junior guard Myja White added 11 points.

Miami took a game-high 15-point lead on Brown’s breakout layup off length-of-the-court pass from Grant with 17:53 left in the game. The Hatters whittled away at the lead and cut it to eight with 11:51 to play before Grant went on a personal 7-2 run and assisted on a White 3-pointer to help the RedHawks open up a 13-point lead, 64-51, with 9:49 left in the game.

Miami never trailed after opening the game with an 8-0 run. The RedHawks led by 11, 15-4, before the Hatters staged their own 8-0 run. After a Miami timeout, the RedHawks put together a 10-0 run led by Brown’s six points. They led by as many as 13 points, 36-23, on an Ayah layup with 3:02 left in the half before settling for a 38-26 halftime salvaged by Brown’s block of a Josh Smith layup at the buzzer.

Brown and Ayah both finished the half with 12 points. Each shot 4-for-5 from the field and collected five rebounds before halftime. Ayah needed only the first half to matche his single-game. He also scored 12 points on Nov. 13, 2019, in an 84-80 win at Purdue Fort Worth.

Bryson Tatum, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Urbana, Ill., joined Marr Avance as Miami players who will redshirt this year. Tatum has not played this season appeared in four games last season.

In Other News
1
Dayton off to worst start in 17 years after loss to Lipscomb
2
Cupps gets his college decision out of the way early with commitment to
3
Loyola could be natural rival for Dayton in A-10
4
Giacone scores career high 28 and helps Dayton put away Toledo
5
High School Football: All-Southwest District teams released

About the Author

Mark Schmetzer
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top