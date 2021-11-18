Miami tops Stetson to move to 3-0

Miami took a game-high 15-point lead on Brown’s breakout layup off length-of-the-court pass from Grant with 17:53 left in the game. The Hatters whittled away at the lead and cut it to eight with 11:51 to play before Grant went on a personal 7-2 run and assisted on a White 3-pointer to help the RedHawks open up a 13-point lead, 64-51, with 9:49 left in the game.

Miami never trailed after opening the game with an 8-0 run. The RedHawks led by 11, 15-4, before the Hatters staged their own 8-0 run. After a Miami timeout, the RedHawks put together a 10-0 run led by Brown’s six points. They led by as many as 13 points, 36-23, on an Ayah layup with 3:02 left in the half before settling for a 38-26 halftime salvaged by Brown’s block of a Josh Smith layup at the buzzer.

Brown and Ayah both finished the half with 12 points. Each shot 4-for-5 from the field and collected five rebounds before halftime. Ayah needed only the first half to matche his single-game. He also scored 12 points on Nov. 13, 2019, in an 84-80 win at Purdue Fort Worth.

Bryson Tatum, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Urbana, Ill., joined Marr Avance as Miami players who will redshirt this year. Tatum has not played this season appeared in four games last season.