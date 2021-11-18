Miami tops Stetson to move to 3-0

The last time the Miami men’s basketball team was 4-0, Wally Szczerbiak was starting his senior season.
That was the 1998-1999 season, when the RedHawks reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Miami can break that slump on Saturday after handling Stetson, 80-65, in a non-conference game on Tuesday at Millett Hall in Oxford.
The RedHawks are scheduled to play the third of four consecutive home games on Saturday against Division III Heidelberg. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Defiance, another Division III team, is due to follow Heidelberg into Millett Hall for a 7 p.m. game on Nov. 23.
Fifth-year senior forward Precious Ayah set a single-game career high with 18 points. Junior guard Dae Dae Grant also had 18, and senior forward Dalonte Brown finished with 16. Fourth-year junior guard Myja White added 11 points.
Miami took a game-high 15-point lead on Brown’s breakout layup off length-of-the-court pass from Grant with 17:53 left in the game. The Hatters whittled away at the lead and cut it to eight with 11:51 to play before Grant went on a personal 7-2 run and assisted on a White 3-pointer to help the RedHawks open up a 13-point lead, 64-51, with 9:49 left in the game.
Miami never trailed after opening the game with an 8-0 run. The RedHawks led by 11, 15-4, before the Hatters staged their own 8-0 run. After a Miami timeout, the RedHawks put together a 10-0 run led by Brown’s six points. They led by as many as 13 points, 36-23, on an Ayah layup with 3:02 left in the half before settling for a 38-26 halftime salvaged by Brown’s block of a Josh Smith layup at the buzzer.
Brown and Ayah both finished the half with 12 points. Each shot 4-for-5 from the field and collected five rebounds before halftime. Ayah needed only the first half to matche his single-game. He also scored 12 points on Nov. 13, 2019, in an 84-80 win at Purdue Fort Worth.
Bryson Tatum, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Urbana, Ill., joined Marr Avance as Miami players who will redshirt this year. Tatum has not played this season appeared in four games last season.
About the Author