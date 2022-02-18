Miami Valley represented in every weight class at girls state wrestling tournament

Two other previous state champions are also competing. Cassia Zammit of Miamisburg is the reigning champion at 135. She won the Southwest District tournament this year and was state runner-up in 2020. Greeneview’s Ellie Harlow enters as Southwest champion with a 2020 state championship and a 2021 runner-up finish on her resume.

Four other district champions will be competing. Leading Brookville are sophomores Molly Luebke (110) and Rita Carey (130), who was state runner-up last year. At 235, Greeneview sends Southwest champion Karlie Harlow, a two-time state placer, and Miami East sends Northwest champion Kaylee Griffith, a state runner-up last year.

Miami East won the team title in 2020 and was second to Marysville last year. The Vikings’ other competitors are Isabelle Lewis (105), Lilyan Bruggeman (110), Alivia Wade (135) and Annika Paton (190).

Also competing for Greeneview, which placed ninth and 11th, respectively at the two previous state tournaments, are Gwen Matt (115), Eve Matt (120) and Hannah Manley (170). Lebanon sends Emilie Cameron (110), Alex Wilson (120), Morgan Cope (130), Sophia Rohrs (140) and Lexi Fornshell (145).

Other qualifiers are Piqua’s Averi Wiley (100), Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss (120), Miamisburg’s Symone Monton (125), Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan (125), Springboro’s Rylee Gust (130 and fourth-place finisher last year), Eaton’s Jaelynn Trantanella (145) and Caroline Klawon (155), Brookville’s Lilly Zimmerlin (170) and West Carrollton’s Emily Von Dohre (170).