Miami Valley tennis players come up big at state tennis

“These players had such a difficult time this season because we were missing a key player due to injury,” Oakwood coach Kim Gilbert said. “It had a huge impact on our team as a whole, but both Sarah and Natalie wanted to make it happen and worked so hard practicing with their teammates, other teams and their pros to perfect their doubles game.”

While Connelly played first doubles all season, Hall spent most of her time at second singles. They quickly became a team to be reckoned with not dropping a set throughout the entire post-season.

“They did what they needed to do, showed true grit, perseverance and mental stamina,” Gilbert said. “I am beyond proud of both of them.”

They join elite company as only the second Jills state doubles champions joining Oakwood Athletic Hall of Fame members Christy and Lesley Whalen who won in 1998. Oakwood’s Kelsey Haviland won the D-II state singles title in 2004.

“To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Hall said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better doubles partner.”

* Singles success: Eaton sophomore Macy Hitchcock has made her mark.

The Eagles No. 1 singles player became the first player in Eaton tennis history to qualify to state last season and is now the school’s first tennis state champion.

Hitchcock – who bowed out in the first round last year, losing to then two-time defending state champion Nicole Gillinov of Hathaway Brown – returned with more experience and less pressure.

“This season we really went after a tougher schedule for her and the team in general,” said John Hitchcock, Macy’s dad and the Eagles coach. “Last year, she entered the state tournament unbeaten and I honestly don’t think that was a good thing. This year, she already had two losses – to the D-I state champ and finalist – so the pressure to remain perfect was already gone and that helped.”

Hitchcock had her work cut out for her in the championship match facing off against defending state champion Sydni Ratliff, of Gahanna Columbus Academy. The Eagles sophomore battled to a 7-6, 7-5 win after trailing in both sets.

“One could argue that she wasn’t the best tennis player in the finals but she played the best tennis and mentally kept herself composed and fighting for every point,” John Hitchcock said.

* Focused on success: For Alter junior Grace Lampman, it’s all about the effort.

“She’s very focused,” Knights coach Charlie Painter said. “When you watch her play, it’s difficult to tell whether she’s winning or losing because of her demeanor.”

That focus helped Lampman place third in D-II singles in her first trip to state in a marathon three-set win, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, over Alexis Nyborg of Pepper Pike Orange.

“She is one of the hardest workers I have and she has set the bar for the rest of her teammates,” Painter said of the Knights first singles player.

* Division I doubles: After splitting time at first singles throughout the regular season, Centerville’s Clara Owen and Caroline Hinshaw found post-season success in doubles, placing second Saturday to Upper Arlington’s Megan Basil and Ella Hazelbaker.

Owen, a freshman, and Hinshaw, a sophomore, shared the court previously in USTA play.

“We have a lot of chemistry together,” Hinshaw said.