Miami’s continues MAC play at home against Central Michigan

“We’re treating every game as a playoff game and trying to go 1-0 every week.”

Miami (3-4, 2-1 MAC) hosts Central Michigan on Saturday as the RedHawks look to add on to their winning streak. Miami has won two straight and three of its last four games.

The 2 p.m. kickoff against the Chippewas will be Miami’s Cancer Awareness and Senior Day Game.

Here are five things to know heading into Saturday’s game:

1. About Central Michigan

Central Michigan is 3-4 overall and 1-2 in MAC play but have lost back-to-back conference games to Ohio (27-25) and Eastern Michigan (38-34).

Quarterback Joe Labas has thrown for 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns, while Jordan Kwiatkowski leads the team with 61 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.

2. Last meeting against CMU

Boosted by strong performances from key offensive players and a formidable defense, Miami won 28-17 over CMU back on Oct. 2, 2021.

Miami threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, while Matt Salopek had 14 tackles.

3. The series

Saturday will be the 31st meeting between the two programs with the RedHawks holding a 16-13-1 advantage.

Miami has won each of the last four meetings dating back to 2016 and hasn’t lost at home since Oct. 5, 2013.

4. Martin making milestones

Chuck Martin was hired as Miami’s head coach on Dec. 3, 2013, and named a 2023 Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

Not only was he 74-7 in six years at Grand Valley State (2004-09), but he has coached in seven national championship games in the past 21 seasons. Martin has an all-time head coaching record of 133-73 — including a 59-66 performance at Miami.

The 59 wins ties former Miami coach Randy Walker, who led the program from 1990-1998. Martin can become Miami football’s all-time coaching wins leader with a victory on Saturday.

“It’s awesome,” Martin said. “Again, honestly, if a coach ever … you set a record. You tied a record. Let alone you tied Randy Walker’s record, which I have so much respect.

“I coached against Randy Walker. I knew of Randy Walker. I knew he was this tough, mean, don’t care if you like me guy. We’re gonna play the game the right way.”

5. Miami honors seniors

Miami will honor 29 seniors before Saturday’s contest with the Chippewas.

Those seniors are Alec Bevelhimer, Kolby Borders, Ambe Caldwell, Jack Coldiron, Preston Daniel, Kevin Davis, Dylan Downing, Savio Frazier, Brett Gabbert, Kobe Hilton, Reid Holskey, Jackson Izzard, Will Jados, Andre Johnson, Ryan Kahn, Cade McDonald, Nate Milanowski, Keyon Mozee, Charlie Nank, Dalton Norris, TJ Rush, Matt Salopek, Brian Shane, Corey Suttle, Brian Ugwu, Nick Walker, Nasir Washington, Ty Wise and John Young.

In all, the senior class has played in 731 career games.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Central Michigan at Miami, 2 p.m., 980, 1450