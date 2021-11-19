Mid-East Cross Country Championships set for Saturday in Kettering

The meet features the top 12 senior runners by time from the state meets in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Illinois is unable to compete this year because of a schedule conflict. The girls race begins at 11 a.m. and the boys race starts at 11:30.

Hartman recently won her second straight state title with a time of 17 minutes, 31 seconds. She is also a four-time district and four-time regional champion. She will run cross country and track at North Carolina State.