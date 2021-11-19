dayton-daily-news logo
Mid-East Cross Country Championships set for Saturday in Kettering

Cutline: Oakwood High School senior Grace Hartman leads the pack during the Division II girls race at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships at Fortress Obetz. Hartman won the state championship for the second straight year. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
59 minutes ago

Division II state cross country champion Grace Hartman of Oakwood will lead the Ohio qualifiers this Saturday in the annual Mid-East Cross Country Championships at Indian Riffle Park in Kettering.

The meet features the top 12 senior runners by time from the state meets in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Illinois is unable to compete this year because of a schedule conflict. The girls race begins at 11 a.m. and the boys race starts at 11:30.

Hartman recently won her second straight state title with a time of 17 minutes, 31 seconds. She is also a four-time district and four-time regional champion. She will run cross country and track at North Carolina State.

Beavercreek’s Keegan Souhan has the No. 4 qualifying time in the boys race. He placed 12th in the Division I state meet with a time of 15:34. Hayden Schmidt of Anna is the No. 8 qualifier. He finished second in the Division III meet with a time of 15:44.

The races are sponsored by members of the Greater Dayton Track and Cross Country Officials Association and the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. The event began in 1987 and has been held every year except for 2020 because of COVID-19.

Admission is free.

