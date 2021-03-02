X

Milwaukee at Wright State: What you need to know about today’s game

Wright STate's Loudon Love scored a career-high 34 points in Saturday's win over Robert Morris. Joseph Craven/Wright State Athletics
Wright STate's Loudon Love scored a career-high 34 points in Saturday's win over Robert Morris. Joseph Craven/Wright State Athletics

Sports | 25 minutes ago
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer

Who: Milwaukee (9-11) at Wright State (18-5)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/106.5

Series: Wright State leads 35-30

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 109-48 in his fifth year at Wright State and 519-288 in his 26th year overall. Pat Baldwin is 46-69 in his fourth year at Milwaukee.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Loudon Love 6-8 Sr. C 16.7

Grant Basile 6-9 So. F 14.2

Tanner Holden 6-6 So. G 15.8

Tim Finke 6-6 So G 10.0

Trey Calvin 6-0 So. G 9.9

Probable Milwaukee starters

Te’Jon Lucas 6-2 Sr. G 14.7

DeAndre Gholston 6-5 Jr. G 16.4

Amir Allen 6-8 Sr. F 5.4

Josh Thomas 6-4 Sr. G 11.8

Courtney Brown Jr. 6-7 So. F 5.3

About Wright State: Nagy has tied Billy Donlon for the second-most victories in Wright State history, reaching 109 in his fifth year while Donlon did it in six. … The Raiders have won six in a row in the series and 11 of the last 15 meetings. ... A win will give them 19 victories in the fewest games (24) in their Division I history (since 1987-88). The 1989-90 and 2007-08 teams both needed 25 games to get there. … They lead the Horizon League in points per game (81.5) and scoring defense (66.3). Detroit Mercy is second offensively (76.6), and Cleveland State is second in defense (69.4). … They’re out-rebounding teams by 9.1 per game. Only two other HL teams have positive rebound margins, Youngstown State (plus-1.9 per game) and Northern Kentucky (plus-0.3).

Record watch: Love has reached 1,778 points in 119 career games. That’s the third-most in school history. DaShaun Wood, a star guard from 2003-07, is second all-time with 1,849 points in 119 games. Love currently has a 9.4 career rebound average. The record is 8.7 by Rondey Robinson (1987-89).

About Milwaukee: The eighth-seeded Panthers advanced with an 84-72 home win over IUPUI, their fourth win against the Jaguars in five games this season. It’s their first victory in the tourney in three years. … Lucas, a third-team all-league pick, had 19 of his 22 points in the second half and added five assists and five rebounds. Allen had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. … The Panthers hit the skids toward the end of the regular season, losing five straight times until beating Oakland in the final game in double-overtime. They’re 249th in the NET rankings (out of 347 D-I teams), almost 200 spots lower than No. 63 Wright State. The second-best HL team is Detroit Mercy at 159. … The Panthers lost to the Raiders on the road by 11 and 10 earlier this month, but they actually “won” the second half in each game, 53-50 and 45-40.

Next game: The league semifinals and finals will be played March 8-9 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.