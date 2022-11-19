Missed extra point costs Dayton in season-ending loss to Davidson

The Dayton Flyers fell one point short of their first Pioneer Football League playoff bid since 2015, falling 24-23 at Davidson on Saturday in North Carolina.
Sam Webster missed an extra point after a 17-yard touchdown run by Shane Hamm with 14:17 to play. That would have tied the game at 24-24.
Neither team scored in the final 14 minutes. Davidson blocked a 40-yard field-goal attempt by Webster with 5:03 to play. Dayton then turned the ball over on downs on its last drive with 24 seconds remaining.
Davidson (8-3, 6-2) tied for second place with Dayton (8-3, 6-2) and gets the PFL’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff bid by tiebreaker.
St. Thomas (10-1, 8-0), which beat Butler 27-13 on Saturday, won the league championship but was ineligible for the playoffs as it makes the transition to the FCS level.
In his final game with the Flyers, running back Jake Chisholm gained 90 yards on 19 carries. He scored on a 15-yard run to give Dayton a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and added a three-yard touchdown run to give Dayton a 17-10 lead early in the second quarter.
Hamm completed 9 of 17 passes for 123 yards. Linebacker Ben Schmiesing led the defense with 14 tackles.
