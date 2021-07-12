MLB Draft: Butler standout could face tough decision

Rounds 11-20 have no bonus pools, but the highest signing bonus permitted in those rounds is $125,000. If a team exceeds that number, it counts against their total bonus pool.

Signing bonuses are key for draftees because even though minor-league salaries increased this year the pay is not enough to live on for 12 months. Single-A players make $500 a week for five months, which comes to $10,500 for a season.

Smith has a full scholarship to play at Cincinnati. He’s willing to do that, but if the signing bonus money is within the range he and his family have determined is enough, he will turn pro.

“If situationally everything works out in a way where I think I can get into the system and start working my way, then I would like to go,” Smith said. “But, at the same time, I’m in a very great spot with Cincinnati. I’m not trying to force one thing or the other because either way I feel like I’m winning.”

Smith hopes to be drafted Monday in rounds 2-10. However, being drafted on Tuesday wouldn’t necessarily cost him money. As teams use up their bonus pool for the first 10 rounds, they begin to draft college seniors who have no negotiating leverage. Then Smith could be drafted in rounds 11-20 on Tuesday and sign for more than a player drafted Monday.

Three Wright State players and one Dayton player are also hoping to be drafted.

Outfielder Quincy Hamilton, a redshirt junior from Centerville, helped lead the Raiders to the NCAA regionals and was named an All-American and the Horizon League player of the year. Tyler Black, a sophomore infielder from Ontario, also earned All-American honors. Pitcher Jack Schrand, a 5-11 right-hander with a low to mid-90s fastball, is a junior from Cincinnati Colerain. Dayton third baseman Riley Tirotta from South Bend, Ind., is a senior with power-hitting potential.

If Smith signs, he will head to one of two rookie leagues, either in Arizona or Florida, as an 18-year-old. He knows that’s a big step, but he said he has been preparing himself to be on his own either as a pro or at college.

“Understanding that this is something an 18-year-old can be going through is really cool,” Smith said. “I’m very fortunate, and I’m excited to see what happens.”

Smith grew up in Arcanum, but when he started high school his mom took a teaching job at Butler. The decision to leave his hometown and friends was difficult, but he became the best player at one of the best programs in the state. The Aviators reached the Division I regional finals this year. Two years ago he moved to Vandalia.

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Smith said. “I don’t think I would be committed or even in this position if I was still at Arcanum.”

He’s played travel ball all over the Midwest and as far away as Florida the past two falls and summers. With the Cincinnati Spikes in the summers, the team traveled as a group instead of with families. This summer with Midland Redskins out of Batavia he is living with a host family and traveling with the team. About the only time he sees his family is at tournaments.

“I think I have a work ethic and good mindset of this approach, and, I think, that I can go into this and start getting after it,” he said.

The possibility exists that those phone calls during the draft will not allow Smith to say, “Yes, I will sign for that amount.” He could go undrafted.

“I think that this can happen,” he said. “But there’s absolutely zero telling on what will happen until that day comes.”