Monday night madness: Bengals up big on Steelers at the half

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers in five years, but they grabbed a surprising lead against the AFC North leaders on Monday Night Football.
And it actually looked like a Bengals-Steelers rivalry of old.
Cincinnati, which has lost 11 straight in the series, took advantage of an unusually bad start by the Pittsburgh offense to build a 17-0 lead Monday at Paul Brown Stadium. An entertaining half for Bengals fans, the first two quarters included a fumble-forcing hit on Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a late hit out of bounds after a Mackensie Alexander interception return and a bit of a scuffle on the sideline. Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a concussion in the first quarter after hitting the back of his head on the turf trying to catch an underthrown deep pass in double coverage.
Early on, the two-win Bengals took a conservative approach offensively with third-string quarterback Ryan Finley getting his first start of the season, but after connecting with A.J. Green on a 30-yard pass on his third series, Cincinnati got on the board with a 34-yard field goal by Austin Seibert. The offense heated up from there, but the Steelers struggled throughout the half.
Ben Roethlisberger had negative passing yards after the first quarter, and the Steelers didn’t get a first down until their sixth possession, marking the first time in at least 20 years they have gone three-and-out on their first five drives. The Bengals defense made it difficult, playing with noticeable energy and coming up with two first-half turnovers.
Roethlisberger fumbled an exchange on the first snap of the third series, and Bengals safety Vonn Bell forced Smith-Schuster -- who Bell had criticized this week for dancing on opposing teams logos -- to fumble at midfield after he caught a pass for no gain. Jordan Evans scooped it up to put the ball on the Steelers’ 38-yard line and seven plays later, Giovani Bernard ran it in from the 4-yard line for a 10-0 lead with 12:05 left in the second quarter.
Finally, the Steelers got a first down and started moving the ball the next drive, but Alexander picked off Roethlisberger at the Cincinnati 38-yard line and returned it 21 yards before Chukwuma Okorafor hit him on the Bengals’ sideline. Okorafor was quickly surrounded by Alexander’s teammates, and the 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty moved the Bengals to the 26-yard line.
Finley capped the three-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bernard for the 17-0 lead with 4:20 left in the half. Bernard had something to prove after fumbling the first snap last week against Dallas and then sitting the rest of the first half of that game. On Monday, Bernard ran the ball on the first five plays before Finley even attempted a pass, and he had 34 yards rushing on 12 carries to go along with the two touchdowns in the first half.
Finley completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown and was sacked once in the first quarter. Roethlisberger completed 7 of 16 passes for 19 yards and was sacked once. Benny Snell, starting in place of injured James Conner, had 30 yards on eight carries in the first half, and the Steelers had just two first downs to go along with 40 net yards of offense.