Nagy, four others out for Wright State’s next two games

Wright State Raiders men’s basketball coach Scott Nagy and four other unidentified individuals within the program will miss the team’s two games this week because of COVID-19 protocols, Wright State announced Wednesday.
Wright State (4-7) plays Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Thursday and Green Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday. Both games will take place at the Nutter Center.
Associate head coach Clint Sargent will take over in both games for Nagy, who’s expected to return for the Jan. 6 home game against Illinois Chicago.
Wright State beat North Carolina State 84-70 in its final non-conference game Dec. 22.
The Raiders split their first two Horizon League games of the season. They beat Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73 on Dec. 2 and lost to Cleveland State 85-75 on Dec. 4.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Milwaukee at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980
