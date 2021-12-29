Milwaukee at Wright State: What you need to know about Thursday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 18.0

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.1

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 13.3

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 7.9

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. C 7.6

Probable Milwaukee starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Patrick Baldwin 6-9 Fr. G 15.0

DeAndre Gholston 6-5 Jr. G 15.0

Jordan Lathon 6-4 Jr. G 6.9

Joey St. Pierre 6-10 Jr. C 6.2

Tafari Simms 6-7 Jr. F 6.0

About Wright State: The Raiders are coming off their best win of the season, an 84-70 victory at North Carolina State and take their first two-game winning streak into their third Horizon League game. Sitting at No. 261 in the NCAA’s NET ratings, the Raiders are looking to build on their recent success and be a factor in the league race. … Grant Basile has five double-doubles in points and rebounds, including the past two games. At N.C. State he had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Head coach Scott Nagy got the two things he’s been looking for – a smoother-running offense and a tighter defense – against N.C. State if shooting percentages are a judge. The Raiders shot 52.5 percent to go with 15 assists and held the Wolfpack to 38 percent shooting.

About Milwaukee: The Panthers have struggled and are No. 325 out of 358 teams in the NCAA’s NET ratings. … The Panthers are led by the coach’s son, Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 6-foot-9 true freshman. He averages 15 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds. Baldwin was a five-star recruit, a McDonald’s All-American, the highest-rated recruit (No. 4) to sign with a Horizon League team and considered the top shooting forward recruit in the country. He was chosen to the all-league preseason team and as the preseason newcomer of the year. He chose to play for his father over Duke and Georgetown.

Next game: The Raiders play Green Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center.