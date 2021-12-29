Hamburger icon
Milwaukee at Wright State: What you need to know about Thursday’s game

Wright State head coach Scott Nagy watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
Wright State head coach Scott Nagy watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Credit: Ethan Hyman

By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
45 minutes ago

Who: Milwaukee (3-8, 1-1 Horizon) at Wright State (4-7, 1-1 Horizon)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV/Radio: ESPN+/103.9

Series: Wright State leads 33-30

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 113-56 in his sixth year at Wright State and 523-296 in his 27th year overall. Pat Baldwin is 50-78 in his fifth year at Milwaukee.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 18.0

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.1

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 13.3

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 7.9

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. C 7.6

Probable Milwaukee starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Patrick Baldwin 6-9 Fr. G 15.0

DeAndre Gholston 6-5 Jr. G 15.0

Jordan Lathon 6-4 Jr. G 6.9

Joey St. Pierre 6-10 Jr. C 6.2

Tafari Simms 6-7 Jr. F 6.0

About Wright State: The Raiders are coming off their best win of the season, an 84-70 victory at North Carolina State and take their first two-game winning streak into their third Horizon League game. Sitting at No. 261 in the NCAA’s NET ratings, the Raiders are looking to build on their recent success and be a factor in the league race. … Grant Basile has five double-doubles in points and rebounds, including the past two games. At N.C. State he had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Head coach Scott Nagy got the two things he’s been looking for – a smoother-running offense and a tighter defense – against N.C. State if shooting percentages are a judge. The Raiders shot 52.5 percent to go with 15 assists and held the Wolfpack to 38 percent shooting.

About Milwaukee: The Panthers have struggled and are No. 325 out of 358 teams in the NCAA’s NET ratings. … The Panthers are led by the coach’s son, Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 6-foot-9 true freshman. He averages 15 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds. Baldwin was a five-star recruit, a McDonald’s All-American, the highest-rated recruit (No. 4) to sign with a Horizon League team and considered the top shooting forward recruit in the country. He was chosen to the all-league preseason team and as the preseason newcomer of the year. He chose to play for his father over Duke and Georgetown.

Next game: The Raiders play Green Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center.

Doug Harris
