National Signing Day: Son of former Bengals QB flips commitment

He is a three-star prospect ranked 59th overall in the state of Ohio in 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 79 quarterback in the country for the class of 2025.

Playing for his father, former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna, the youngster was first-team All-GMC after leading the league with 2,711 yards passing this season.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder threw 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions and ran for another 203 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.

He threw for a season-high 310 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff loss to Cincinnati Moeller but also had four interceptions.

Kitna joins Lakota West defensive lineman Vincent Giordano in signing with the Falcons on Wednesday.