Lego fan convention coming to Dayton in August
NBA Draft: Dayton sophomore on early-entry list

Dayton's Toumani Camara (2) drives against Vanderbilt's Myles Stute (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

12 minutes ago

University of Dayton sophomore Toumani Camara is among 282 early-entry candidates for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Camara, a 6-foot-8 forward, average 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds during the 2021-22 campaign, his first season at UD after transferring from the University of Georgia.

Camara, who started 34 of 35 games for the Flyers, was a third-team, all Atlantic 10 Conference selection.

The NBA released the full list of players late Monday.

The NBA Draft is June 23. Camara would have to withdraw his name from consideration by June 1 to retain college eligibility.

Several Flyers have tested the NBA Draft waters in recent years and returned to school: Jalen Crutcher and Ibi Watson in 2020; Obi Toppin in 2019 and Charles Cooke in 2016.

Toppin was a first-round pick (No. 8 overall) of the New York Knicks in 2020.

