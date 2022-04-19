NCAA releases findings from investigation of 3 Ohio State athletics programs

That included paying for manicures, loaning money for rental cars, and purchasing textbooks for a student-athlete who was not on scholarship.

Klein, who resigned in the summer of 2019 after his misdeeds came to light, also committed recruiting violations that include recruiting former players to help recruit prospective players and paying for bottle service at a club for two recruits.

Nazlymov provided more than $6,000 in recruiting inducements to three prospects and $8,000 in impermissible benefits in the form of free access to his local sports club.

The NCAA said Hession, who retired in December, frequently allowed practices to run long and failed to track athletes’ hours as required by the NCAA.

Neither Nazylmov nor Klein cooperated with NCAA investigators, which is also an NCAA violation, and both received 10-year show-cause penalties that put restrictions on their ability to coach at an NCAA institution.

The fencing and women’s basketball programs also self-assessed recruiting restrictions and scholarship reduction penalties, and the department was fined and placed on four years of probation.