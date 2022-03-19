NCAA Tournament: UD women trail Georgia at halftime

The Flyers advance to face the winner of tonight’s game between host Iowa State and Texas-Arlington in the second round on Sunday.

D: 26-5; G: 20-9

LAST TIME OUTDayton dominated DePaul in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday, 88-57. The Flyers hit 13 threes and had 14 blocks as they cruised to victory. Three Flyers had double digit points in Whalen, Cook, and Giacone.Georgia last played in the SEC Tournament on March 3 when they suffered a 74-62 loss to No. 11 seed Alabama, who upset the Bulldogs despite a team-high 18 points from Que Morrison.

DAYTON IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENTDayton holds an overall record of 6-8 in the NCAA Tournament over 10 appearances. The Flyers earned their first win in the tournament since the 2015 Elite Eight run on March 16 with the 88-57 win over DePaul.