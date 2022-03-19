NCAA Tournament: Wright State falls to Arizona

Wright State’s bid to upset top-seeded Arizona came up short Friday night in Viejas Arena in San Diego.
The Wildcats pulled away for a 87-70 victory over the 16th-seeded Raiders in a South Region first-round game.
Grant Basile scored 21 points to lead four Wright State players in double figures. Trey Calvin added 16, Tim Finke 15 and Tanner Holden 12 for the Raiders (22-14).
Arizona (32-3) was led by 7-foot-1 center Christian Koloko (17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists). The Wildcats advance to meet the winner of tonight’s game between TCU and Seton Hall.
