Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

NCAA Tournament: Wright State falls to Arizona

Wright State guard Tanner Holden (2) reads during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arizona, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: Denis Poroy

caption arrowCaption
Wright State guard Tanner Holden (2) reads during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arizona, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Credit: Denis Poroy

Credit: Denis Poroy

Sports
By John Boyle
Updated 27 minutes ago

Wright State’s bid to upset top-seeded Arizona came up short Friday night in Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The Wildcats pulled away for a 87-70 victory over the 16th-seeded Raiders in a South Region first-round game.

Grant Basile scored 21 points to lead four Wright State players in double figures. Trey Calvin added 16, Tim Finke 15 and Tanner Holden 12 for the Raiders (22-14).

Arizona (32-3) was led by 7-foot-1 center Christian Koloko (17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists). The Wildcats advance to meet the winner of tonight’s game between TCU and Seton Hall.

In Other News
1
NCAA Tournament: UD women lose to Georgia
2
Boys basketball: Cincinnati Taft reaches D-3 state title game
3
Boys basketball: Alter falls in Division II state semifinals
4
5 takeaways from Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament win over Loyola-Chicago
5
Archdeacon: Prime-time spotlight ‘tremendous’ for Wright State

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top