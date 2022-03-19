Hamburger icon
NCAA Tournament: Wright State trails top seeded Arizona by 11 at halftime

Sports
By John Boyle
Updated 10 minutes ago

Wright State trails top-seeded Arizona 42-31 at halftime of a first-round NCAA Tournament game at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Trey Calvin scored a game-high 14 points in the opening 20 minutes for the 16th-seeded Raiders.

The winner advances to face the winner of tonight’s TCU-Seton Hall game.

