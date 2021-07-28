NCR Country Club to host U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2022

NCR Country Club will host its fifth United States Golf Association championship in 2022: the U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship.
The USGA announced Wednesday it is bringing the tournament, the organization’s newest championship, to the course in Kettering a year from now. It will be held Aug. 25-28.
“As we kick off the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Thursday, we couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are taking this championship to another venerable U.S. Women’s Open venue next year in NCR Country Club,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of the Championships, in a press release. “The Senior Women’s Open continues to generate more and more buzz and excitement and has become a must-play event as the game’s greats turn 50. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to return to NCR and crown another worthy USGA champion.”
NCR Country Club hosted the 1986 U.S. Women’s Open, which was won by Jane Geddes in a playoff over Sally Little; the 1998 U.S. Mid-Amateur, which was won by John “Spider” Miller; the 2005 U.S. Senior Open, won by Allen Doyle; and the 2013 USGA Women’s State Team Championship, won by New Jersey. The course was also the site of the 1969 PGA Championship, won by Raymond Floyd.
NCR Country Club opened in 1954 with two courses, the North and South, which were designed by Dick Wilson.
“Our history with the USGA runs deep, and we cannot wait to welcome them back for another championship,” said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of NCR Country Club, in a press release. “The opportunity for us to share our world-class facility and golf course with some of the best players to have ever played the game is such a treat for all of us. We are honored and privileged to once again stage such a prestigious championship.”
The U.S. Senior Women’s Open was first held at Chicago Golf Club in 2018 and won by Laura Davies. It moved to Pine Needles Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C., in 2019 and was won by Helen Alfredsson. The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic. The 2021 tournament starts Thursday at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.
According to the USGA, the tournament is open to “professional females, and amateur females with a Handicap Index not exceeding 7.4, who have reached their 50th birthday as of the first day of the championship. The field will include 120 players, who will earn entry into the championship via qualifying at various sites nationwide or through an exemption category.”