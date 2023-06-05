Nelson cracks two HRs, Dragons rout Whitecaps

The Dragons (26-25) won four-of-six games in the series and are 9-2 over their last 11 games. They jumped above the .500 mark for the first time in 2023.

The Dragons trailed 3-0 before they exploded for six runs in the fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. Arroyo got the Dragons scoring started with a two-run home run, his fifth. Three batters later, Nelson hit a two-run homer to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead. Michael Trautwein and Blake Dunn added run-scoring singles later in the inning to build the lead to 6-3.