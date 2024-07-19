New book focuses on 140 of Ohio’s greatest girls basketball players

“I didn’t know how many more years I was going to do this,” Dabbelt said, “and I’ve always wanted to do something really big, like this.”

Dabbelt worked for the New Carlisle Sun from 1998-2008 and now writes for the Tippecanoe Gazette in Tipp City, where he lives. He developed a love for the girls game in 1986 when he was a senior at Tippecanoe High School and worked as a statistician for coach Tom Rettig.

Dabbelt did not seek to rank the top 140 players over that 30-year period — he lists them alphabetically — but there’s a clear No. 1 in his mind.

“I really believe — and I think most people who follow the sport believe — that Katie Smith is the best player to come through,” Dabbelt said. “She’s obviously in the book.”

Smith, now an assistant coach for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, starred at Logan High School and Ohio State and was a seven-time WNBA All-Star.

There were other easy choices for Dabbelt: Chaminade Julienne graduates Tamika Williams-Jeter and Brandie Hoskins, Beavercreek’s Alison Bales and Covington’s Lynnette Roeth, for example.

Dabbelt writes about each of the 140 players in the book and shared excerpts of several chapters.

Williams-Jeter told him, “I was exposed to a lot of great older players from the city like Atina Harris, Tobette Pleasant, Tasha Glanton and all of those great players before me helped me grow my game. We had a big push of D-I kids to leave the city and a lot of kids saw me do that and it was the best feeling ever.

Dabbelt wrote, “Tamika was very impressionable on the younger players coming up from the Dayton area with the legacy she left at CJ.”

Megan Duffy, another CJ star who previously coached at Miami and Marquette and is now the head coach at Marquette, told Dabbelt, “The unique part was being able to win a state championship alongside my older sister Laurie,. I will never forget the crowd at St. John’s Arena completely immersed in the CJ blue and green.”

Dabbelt wrote, “Megan kept the state championship pedigree in the family, as her father also won a state championship at Chaminade in the 1960s.”

Dabbelt also features Anna graduate Sarah Schulze, who’s now known as Sister Xavier. She told him about her decision to become a nun.

“My senior year of college, I was still planning to play professionally after graduation, but the Lord had other plans,” Sister Xavier said. “I felt very inspired throughout college to give my life to Him through becoming a religious sister. When I could no longer play, I knew it was time.”

Dabbelt was able to contact and talk to about 100 of the 140 players featured in his book. He lists many more in an honorable mention section.

“I got their stories,” Dabbelt said. “Everybody was great. Some people I didn’t find, or they didn’t reach back out, but 70% were on board and said, ‘Let’s get this thing going.’ I talked to them about their careers, and it took off from there.”

Dabbelt chose players who grew up in Ohio and judged them on how far they went in their careers.

“If you’re a pro, you are obviously very highly qualified to make the list,” Dabbelt said. “I got those kids out of the way first.”

Dabbelt started with a list of 300-400 players and narrowed it down. He originally planned to pick 150 players but felt comfortable with 140. He used lists of all-state players to refresh his memory.

“It was difficult at times,” Dabbelt said, “but it was rewarding because it will bring attention to the game, which with Caitlin Clark has never been at a higher level.”

The Iowa star Clark, now a rookie with the Indiana Fever, and LSU standout Angel Reese, among others, helped deliver record ratings for the women’s game this spring.

“The game is different,” Dabbelt said. “The game has changed. There are a lot more opportunities for the kids today. I wanted this to be something that will help people reflect back and maybe learn about some of the players that paved the way for them.”

Dabbelt’s book will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 10. He’s accepting orders now by email at jimdabbelt86@gmail.com. A paperback copy costs $25 plus $5 shipping, and a hardcover costs $35 plus $8 shipping.

Dabbelt will also be selling the book from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Great American Sports Memorabilia and Card Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia.