New UD staff member Brannen reaches settlement agreement with UC

Cincinnati fired Brannen in April 2021 after a 12-11 finish in his second season. Six players left the program in the days after the season ended. The Athletic cited a rift between Brannen and the players as the reason for the exodus.

UC denied Brannen his $5.25 million contract buyout, claiming it fired him for cause. Brannen responded by filing a federal lawsuit. He dropped the federal suit last October and refiled it in the Ohio Court of Claims. It had been scheduled to be heard next May.