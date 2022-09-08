dayton-daily-news logo
New UD staff member Brannen reaches settlement agreement with UC

Cincinnati head coach John Brannen directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

1 hour ago
Former NKU, UC head coach hired by Dayton on Tuesday

John Brannen, the newest member of Dayton Flyers head coach Anthony Grant’s staff, won’t have to wait until May to see what happens with his lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati.

UC announced Thursday it reached a settlement agreement with Brannen.

“John Brannen and the University of Cincinnati have reached an amicable resolution,” a UC statement read. “Both parties look forward to putting this matter behind them and focusing on the future. UC Athletics will have no further comment on the agreement.”

Cincinnati fired Brannen in April 2021 after a 12-11 finish in his second season. Six players left the program in the days after the season ended. The Athletic cited a rift between Brannen and the players as the reason for the exodus.

UC denied Brannen his $5.25 million contract buyout, claiming it fired him for cause. Brannen responded by filing a federal lawsuit. He dropped the federal suit last October and refiled it in the Ohio Court of Claims. It had been scheduled to be heard next May.

Dayton announced the hiring of Brannen as program analyst and senior special assistant on Tuesday.

