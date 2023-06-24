Newcomer helps Dragons open second half of season with win

Chris McElvain got the word Sunday night that he was being promoted from Daytona to Dayton. He arrived in the Gem City on Monday. On Tuesday he found out what the crowd is like at Day Air Ballpark compared to other minor-league stadiums.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “There’s a big crowd, and that’s something new. It’s a lot of fun.”

Baseball is at its most fun right now in Cincinnati, but the guys who want to join that party some day had some fun Friday on the first night of the Midwest League’s second half.

McElvain allowed one run and four hits and struck out four in the first four innings. The offense, however, was hitless through six innings. But that changed in the seventh with extra base hits and all the runs they needed for a 3-1 victory over Lake County.

The Dragons finished the first half 33-33 in second place in the East Division, 12.5 games behind Great Lakes. If they win the second half or finish second behind the Loons, they will qualify for the four-team playoff. After a slow start, the Dragons are 27-20 since April 30.

“The Dragons have a shot because the Dragons are hot right now, quote, unquote,” first baseman Ruben Ibarra said. “I do feel like we have a lot of talent, a lot of potential on this team right now to do something special. So don’t be surprised when the Dragons shock the league.”

The Dragons tied for second in team ERA in the first half, and McElvain made sure the second half started well. A double to start the game led to the Captains’ only run.

“I didn’t throw one thing too much, and I didn’t throw one specific thing over the plate,” said McElvain, whose repertoire features a fastball, changeup, slider and slurve. “I made them have to go after my pitch instead of throwing something that’s a hitter’s pitch.”

Another leadoff double in the second put a runner at third with no outs, but McElvain struck out the next two and got a popup to end the inning.

“It seemed like the bigger the situation the better he got,” manager Bryan LaHair said. “He had some pressure with a runner in scoring position at third, less than two outs and bears down and made some great pitches. He definitely showed some toughness.”

The offense got tough in the seventh with three runs. Austin Hendrick drew a leadoff walk, Austin Callahan hit an RBI double, Justice Thompson hit an RBI triple and Trey Faltine hit an RBI single.

“It came down to collecting ourselves and really analyzing a plan,” Ibarra said. “We have plans going into the game, but obviously you adapt, you adjust. That’s what caused Henny to draw the walk. That’s what caused Trey to get a base hit, Justice to get a base hit and so forth.”

As fun as all that was, nothing got the fans hyped for the postgame fireworks show like Vin Timpanelli’s ninth-inning performance to earn his fifth save.

He hit 98 mph, he threw nine pitches — all for strikes — got a groundout then two strikeouts to slam the door.

“It was a great win, great finish, a lot of good at-bats, great pitching,” LaHair said. “I thought Timpanelli was electric in the ninth inning. That’s about the best I’ve ever seen him, but that’s the kind of intensity you need at the end of the game.”