Newcomers help lead Dayton to halftime lead vs. La Salle

Freshmen Mustapha Amzil and Koby Brea made their college debuts in the first half Wednesday for the Dayton Flyers, and both made their first shots, helping lead UD to a 30-25 halftime lead against La Salle at UD Arena.
Amzil, a 6-foot-10 forward from Finland who started practicing with Dayton on Sunday, scored seven points on 2-of-3 shooting. Brea, a guard from Bronx, N.Y., made a 3-pointer for his only basket of the half.
Moulaye Sissoko added four points off the bench as the reserves made their biggest contributions of the season.
Dayton opened the game with a 12-2 run. La Salle cut a double-digit deficit to 27-25 with a 9-0 run. Amzil hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to give Dayton a five-point lead.
Rodney Chatman, Jalen Crutcher and Ibi Watson all had four points as did Jordy Tshimanga, who scored Dayton’s first two baskets but left the game early in the half after picking up two quick fouls.