NFL Combine: 5 offensive prospects who fit Bengals needs

The Bengals will have a chance to see hundreds of draft prospects this coming week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and spend time with up to 60 of them in 15-minute interviews as they try to learn more about the individual personalities and what makes them tick. Tight ends begin workouts Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs go March 1 and offensive linemen are March 2.

Here are five offensive players the Bengals could be scouting at the NFL Combine for their first couple of picks, starting at No. 17 overall:

Credit: AP Credit: AP

1. Luther Burden III, Missouri WR

Burden has been showing up in some mock drafts landing with the Bengals in the first round because of the idea the organization needs its next Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins.

Some have projected he could be a top-10 talent but he should be a target for the Bengals, especially if they can’t get a long-term deal done for Higgins. His 2023 season, in which he caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns was much better than 2024 when he finished with 676 yards and six touchdowns on 61 catches, but Burden is a natural playmaker with the ball in his hands and elusive after the catch.

The Bengals could use another weapon for Joe Burrow, regardless of what happens with Higgins, but the likelihood they address the wide receiver spot is greater if they are planning his replacement.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

2. Tyler Warren, Penn State TE

It seems unlikely the Bengals would take a tight end in the first round, but it would be worth at least exploring the possibility of Warren being available to them at No. 17 given the uncertainty around All’s future. Taking a tight end in the first round is not something they have done since 2013 when Tyler Eifert was the 21st pick overall, despite some elite options on the board for them the past couple of years.

Cincinnati invested two draft picks into the tight end spot last year and didn’t end up getting anything out of Tanner McLachlan, who was taken in the sixth round. All proved productive in Zac Taylor’s offense but re-tore the ACL he had surgically repaired a year prior and missed the final eight games.

Warren is another rare type of tight end that can do almost anything asked of him and could be a difference-maker in the middle of the field.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona WR

If the Bengals do need a Higgins replacement, McMillan fits the mold as someone who brings a massive frame and catch radius to the table. He’s 6-foot-5, 210 pounds and coming off an impressive three-year career at Arizona.

McMillan produced back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons with 18 touchdowns combined in 2023 and 2024, and he could be an immediate impact weapon for any quarterback.

An AFC scouting director told NFL.com McMillan got hurt last spring and didn’t quite make it back to 100 percent, so his 2023 highlights are a better indicator of what he can do, but the 2024 tape isn’t bad either. And his stats still back up the hype around his first-round potential.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas OL

The Bengals probably won’t get their offensive guard needs addressed in the first round, but you never know. Last year it seemed more likely they would address other areas of need and they ended up with their right tackle for what could be years to come.

Banks was an offensive tackle at Texas but can play inside, and his versatility could be appealing as the Bengals are always looking to create depth at multiple positions. He has the necessary athleticism and physicality to transition quickly to the NFL, and Cincinnati needs upgrades and depth at both guard spots.

Perhaps the Bengals can take a similar approach to 2024 to acquire a veteran in free agency and draft for the future replacement.

5. Armand Membou, Missouri OL

Membou is on the short side for a tackle at 6-foot-3, but he has long arms and solid tape to indicate he could be a capable NFL guard. He’s a talented young prospect with skills that could test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards, and Cincinnati could take a flier on him.

A right tackle for the Tigers, Membou is quick and a good technician who “delivers good pop on contact,” as well as “footwork and core strength” to stick blocks, according to his NFL.com draft profile.

The Bengals saw Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson decline in productivity last year, and new offensive line coach Scott Peters could be looking for a fresh start.