NFL Draft: Bengals adding to defense on Day 3

Sample, a three-year regular starter, garnered first-team All-American Athletic Conference accolades in 2020, recording 52 tackles, 8.5 for loss with five sacks and three pass breakups in 11 starts. He solidified his draft profile when he was named Defensive MVP of the Senior Bowl. Sample also started all 13 games for the Green Wave in 2019, finishing with 44 tackles, 5.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

Shelvin opted out of the 2020 season but the former five-star recruit showed his full potential during the Tigers’ national title run in 2019 when he started 14 of 15 games and recorded 39 tackles, three for losses and two pass breakups. He struggled to find the field in his first two seasons, taking an academic redshirt in 2017 and then playing in just six games in 2018 because of a suspension reportedly for failing to keep his weight down.