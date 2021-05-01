NFL Draft: Bengals select outside linebacker in third round

After getting offensive help for Joe Burrow in the first two rounds, the Bengals selected Texas outside linebacker/defensive lineman Joseph Ossai at No. 69 overall.

A three-year player who made 24 starts and 36 appearances for the Longhorns, Ossai earned consensus All-America honors in 2020 with first-team recognition from the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of American and Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and also a first-team All-Big 12 honoree after tying for third in the FBS with 16 tackles for loss and leading Texas with 5.5 sacks in nine starts with 55 total stops, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.