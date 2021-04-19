NFL Draft from No. 1 to No. 32: Predicting every first-round pick

The consensus No. 1 pick, Lawrence probably already began scouting the real estate market in Jacksonville.

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Trading away Sam Darnold cleared the way for this move, and now general manager Joe Douglas can continue his rebuild around a quarterback just about every draft analyst projects to go here.

3. San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The 49ers traded the sixth pick to Miami, and it’s no secret they did so to secure a quarterback. According to The Athletic, the team has seen or was scheduled to see Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance throw in person, so any of those three are options but the buzz is that trade was made with Jones in mind.

4. Atlanta Falcons – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Falcons could take a quality quarterback, select the top non-quarterback on the board or trade back to the highest bidder, but they need someone to groom behind Matt Ryan. In that case, Trey Lance could be the pick, but Fields has incredible upside to become an elite pro quarterback with his speed, mobility and arm strength.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – Penei Sewell, LT, Oregon

The Bengals have something special with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. While reuniting Ja’Marr Chase with Joe Burrow would be an exciting addition, the Bengals need to solidify the line and Sewell could be the standout to do so.

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

6. Miami Dolphins – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

With multiple first-round picks, the Dolphins get a chance to draft a star even after moving out of the No. 3 spot. Some consider Pitts the best non-quarterback on the board, so he could go as high as No. 4 to Atlanta.

7. Detroit Lions – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

A wide receiver to pair with new quarterback Jared Goff would be helpful, but the Lions need a lot of help on defense and Parsons could be the start of that rebuild.

8. Carolina Panthers – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

It’s hard to imagine Chase lasting this long, but the Panthers will be happy to give new quarterback Sam Darnold every chance to succeed with a top-tier wide receiver.

9. Denver Broncos – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Drew Lock hasn’t done enough to secure the starting job, and Lance would be a solid pickup. Although not as NFL-prepared as Fields, who also could end up here, Lance is a phenomenal athlete who is effective in the pocket and can quickly diagnose coverages.

10. Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys need to revamp their secondary, and the chance to reunite Surtain with Trevon Diggs on the cornerback depth chart is intriguing.

11. New York Giants - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The choice between getting a wide receiver or line help will be big for the Giants entering Daniel Jones’ third year.

12. Philadelphia Eagles – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Waddle falls perfectly to the Eagles, who are in need of a top wide receiver. They also could look for cornerback help.

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC

The Chargers take the last of the top tier of offensive tackles. Vera-Tucker is viewed by analysts as having low bust potential and a high floor.

14. Minnesota Vikings – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Mike Zimmer is likely to look for any help on the offensive line and Darrisaw could help replace Riley Reiff, who signed with the Bengals.

15. New England Patriots – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

New England is among the more likely teams to trade up or down depending on whether a quarterback is available at the right price. Otherwise, the Patriots could use a cornerback and Horn is an instant starter who can make splash plays early on.

16. Arizona Cardinals – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

With the top tier of cornerbacks gone, Arizona goes for a wide receiver. Smith would be difficult to pass up here, even though the Cardinals have some role players behind DeAndre Hopkins already.

17. Las Vegas Raiders – Zaven Collins, LB/Edge, Tulsa

The Raiders would love to help the offensive line, but the defensive line struggled last year and Collins is a do-it all linebacker who can play multiple spots and rush the quarterback. They tried to upgrade their linebacker corps in free agency last year with mixed results and Collins could help in a lot of ways.

18. Miami Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

Phillips is a tough evaluation because of his medical history, but his talent is worthy of early first-round consideration. The Dolphins take a chance on a local product that could end up being a steal.

19. Washington Football Team – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah can play in the slot or in the traditional stack role. Washington has a history of investing first-round picks in the front seven and this is another good one.

20. Chicago Bears - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

If the Bears aren’t able to trade up for a quarterback for Andy Dalton to mentor as a long-term option, they can fill another big need at right tackle with Jenkins.

21. Indianapolis Colts -- Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

The Colts have a few glaring weaknesses on the roster and edge rusher is one of them. Paye can help in multiple areas – he is just as good against the run as he is against the pass.

22. Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

This is a big chance to take after Farley had back surgery last month, and it will depend on what the Titans think of his medicals. But many believe he’s a top 10 pick based on raw talent and he could prove to be a great value pick here.

23. New York Jets – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Jets get the last of the top corners. Newsome had one interception in college but had 25 passes defensed in 21 starts, gave up few big plays and tested as an elite athlete.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Steelers could go with offensive line here, but they nab the first running back of the draft. Harris could be an immediate impact player with his power and patience to maximize runs and ability as a pass-catcher.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

The Jaguars can pair Lawrence with a top wideout. New coach Urban Meyer won’t be able to pass up on this speedster who clocked a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

26. Cleveland Browns – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Signing Jadeveon Clowney takes one big need off the Browns’ draft board. Linebacker is another need that can be addressed here, and Davis is an impressive athlete with good vision to read plays and both size and speed.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Bateman would give Lamar Jackson a different kind of weapon to target. The Ravens have other speedy receivers already, but he’s got great ability to leverage coverage and can run any route.

28. New Orleans Saints – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

A tall, fast, vertical threat, Marshall caught four passes for more than 50 yards and the Saints could use a guy like that for Jameis Winston and/or Taysom Hill. He’s got a big frame with long arms and explosive leaping ability.

29. Green Bay Packers – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Aaron Rogers needs more weapons so wide receiver could be an option, but Leatherwood can help. He is a battle-tested blocker who can start from Day 1, either as a guard or tackle.

30. Buffalo Bills – Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State

Buffalo needs edge rushers for the long term and can add length and depth with Oweh. Though he didn’t have a sack last season, he’s a late bloomer and is just scratching the surface of his potential and he caused plenty of disruption in the backfield.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Ojulari led the SEC in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles and has plenty of upside. He’s got a quick first step, length and instincts.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

The Bucs have a few holes to fill on defense but Barmore would have great value falling here. He’s got Pro Bowl potential as a run stopper and pass rusher.