NFL Draft: Miami’s Tommy Doyle selected by Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Miami RedHawks offensive lineman Tommy Doyle in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Doyle, who was the 161st overall pick, is the first RedHawk offensive lineman drafted since Brandon Brooks went to the Texans in the third round in 2012.
Doyle was a two-time All-MAC pick and also made the Academic All-MAC team twice.
With Sam Sloman having gone to the Rams in the seventh round last year, Miami has had a player drafted in back-to-back years.
The last time that happened was 2012-13 when quarterback Zac Dysert was chosen by the Broncos in the seventh round.