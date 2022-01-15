NFL Playoffs: Bengals up on Raiders at halftime

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have a halftime lead in their Wild Card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders and get the ball first to open the second half, as they are trying to claim the city’s first postseason victory since 1991.
The Bengals scored on all four of their full possessions in the first half, but settled for field goals on two short drives and missed opportunities early to blow open the game. Joe Burrow’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 1:51 left in the second quarter finally created a more comfortable 14-point gap but the Raiders responded with a touchdown drive to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 20-13 going into halftime Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium.
Trey Hendrickson’s strip-sack fumble, recovered by Larry Ogunjobi, gave the Bengals the momentum early, four plays after C.J. Uzomah’s 7-yard touchdown catch from Burrow put them ahead 7-3 on their first series.
Cincinnati ended up settling for a field goal, despite starting at the Raiders’ 15-yard line, but the Bengals kept the foot on the gas and Las Vegas seemed out of sorts. Returnman Peyton Barber apparently thought he was catching the ball out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff but was in fact on the field when he touched the ball, putting the Raiders at their own 2-yard line to begin the drive.
After the quarter change, Sam Hubbard sacked Derek Carr at the half-yard line to force a punt, and the Bengals again had good field position and failed to get more than three points out of it. Evan McPherson hit the 30-yard attempt for a 13-3 lead with 10:20 left in the second quarter.
The Raiders responded with their longest drive since they moved 51 yards on the opening series, but Carr’s third-down pass fell incomplete, as the Bengals limited the damage to a Carlson field goal. Burrow did what he does best in pressure situations on the next drive and hit Boyd in the end zone while on the run in a third-and-four, just before the second-year quarterback stepped out of bounds.
That play came with some controversy, as there apparently was an inadvertent whistle before Boyd caught the ball, which should have resulted in a down replay.
Carr prevented the Bengals from carrying the momentum into halftime when he connected with Zay Jones on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the second quarter. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown in the first half, while Josh Jacobs added 64 yards rushing.
Burrow completed 12 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase had four catches for 65 yards to lead the receivers. Joe Mixon rushed 10 times for 28 yards in the first half.
Cincinnati is trying for its first playoff win in 31 years, a drought that began with a loss to the Los Angeles Raiders in the “Curse of Bo Jackson” game in the 1990 playoffs. The Bengals have lost eight straight playoff games since causing Jackson’s career-ending hip injury in the third quarter of a divisional round game.
