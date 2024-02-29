NFL Scouting Combine: Fairfield grad meets with Bengals

Explore Draft prospect speaks fondly of growing up near Dayton

“Everything’s going great. I feel fine,” All said Thursday morning. “Anything you can think of to do on my knee right now I can do. I feel great. I’m just ready to get after it.”

Iowa’s Pro Day could be an option, but All said he was not sure if he would be ready for that or have to organize his own workout.

In the meantime, he used his time in Indianapolis to meet with teams, including the hometown Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was great,” All said. “We talked about a lot of different things, just getting to know ‘em as people. It seemed great.”

After three years at Michigan and one at Iowa, All feels like he has a lot to offer NFL teams.

“I feel like I’m versatile,” he said. “One play I can be lined up as a fullback and hit the (middle linebacker), and the next I can be out in the slot catching the ball downfield and high pointing it. I just feel like I can do whatever a coach asks me to do. Fullback, slot, off the ball. Pulling. Line me up out wide and run a deep route.”