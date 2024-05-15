Wright State transfer headed to Western Athletic Conference

Cal Baptist is entering its seventh season as a Division I program. It finished 16-17 overall last season and 8-12 in the Western Athletic Conference.

The WAC ranked 14th in the Ken Pomeroy conference ratings last season. The Horizon League, where Wright State plays, was 20th. Wright State ranked 154th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool last season. Cal Baptist was 201st.

Braun was one of five Wright State players to enter the portal this year:

• Freshman point guard Kaden Brown, who averaged 8.8 minutes per game, transferred to Grand Valley State, a Division II program.

• Freshman forward Carson Schwieger, who redshirted last season, transferred to Valparaiso, where he will play with his twin brother Cooper.

• Two players entered the portal but have not announced new schools: freshman guard Dayjaun Anderson, a Ponitz High School graduate who redshirted; and senior wing Andrew Welage, who graduated from Wright State this spring but has one season of eligibility remaining.

Wright State has added one transfer this spring. Last week, it announced the addition of Jack Doumbia, a 6-6 wing from Lanham, Md., who spent the last two seasons at Norfolk State. He averaged 5.1 points in 12.9 minutes per game last season.

“Our staff is extremely excited about the addition of Jack and his family to our program,” coach Clint Sargent said a press release. “His high character and passion for winning fit perfectly with how we operate. His winning experience, defensive versatility, and athleticism are all areas where we wanted to improve our roster and he checks all those boxes.”