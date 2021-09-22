dayton-daily-news logo


Former Alter, OSU standout Mangold nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 16, 2008: Brett Favre #4 of the New York Jets hugs Nick Mangold #74 during a pre-season NFL game against the Washington Redskins on August 16, 2008 in Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jon Roselli/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
40 minutes ago

Nick Mangold is among the first-year nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

A standout at Alter High School and Ohio State, Mangold spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the New York Jets and made the Pro Bowl seven times. He was also a two-time member of the All-Pro first team after earning All-America honors as a Buckeye.

Explore7 local connections to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mangold was a multi-sport start at Alter and helped the Buckeyes to a national championship as a freshman before spending three seasons as Ohio State’s starting center.

Also nominated for the first time this year are Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Jake Long, DeMarcus Ware, Robert Mathis, Vince Wilfork and Antonio Cromartie.

A total of 122 modern era players are nominated this year, a group that will be narrowed down to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

ExploreRanking Ohio State's best recruiting classes of the 21st Century

Other nominees include former Bengals Boomer Esiason, Corey Dillon, Lorenzo Neal, Chad Johnson, Willie Anderson, Justin Smith and Takeo Spikes.

Mangold is vying to be the 10th former Ohio State player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Middletown High School grad Cris Carter, Paul Warfield, Lou Groza, Dante Lavelli, Dick LeBeau, Orlando Pace, Jim Parker, Sid Gillman and Bill Willis already have busts in Canton.

Nick Mangold (55) celebrates recovering a first quarter fumble with teammate John Sweeney. Alter played St. Francis Desles in a division III semifinal football game.

All of them were inducted as players except Gillman, who went in as a coach. He played and coached at Ohio State before becoming a head coach at the professional level.

Also representing the Buckeyes in Canton are Paul Brown, who coached the Buckeyes and later the Browns before founding the Bengals, and NFL Films founder Ed Sabol, who was a swimmer for Ohio State.

