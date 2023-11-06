No. 6 South Carolina tops No. 10 Notre Dame in season opener in Paris

PARIS — Kamilla Cardoso had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks as No. 6 South Carolina opened in style with a 100-71 victory over No. 10 Notre Dame in the NCAA’s first women’s game in Paris on Monday.

Cardoso is a 6-foot-7 senior who came off the bench behind WNBA No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston the past two seasons. Now, she has the middle all to herself and was dominant for South Carolina (1-0), hitting nine of 14 shots for her 17th career double-double.

The Gamecocks used a 24-6 run in the second quarter to break away from the Fighting Irish (0-1) and improve to 14-2 in openers under coach Dawn Staley.

Wayne grad Bree Hall scored seven points and had three rebounds for South Carolina.

Hannah Hidalgo, a five-star freshman ranked as the fifth-best college prospect by ESPN.com, led Notre Dame with 31 points. Fairmont grad Maddy Westbeld added 12 points and grabbed five rebounds for Notre Dame.

South Carolina’s mostly new lineup struggled early to find its flow. Once the Gamecocks did, they took off on a back-breaking second-quarter surge to take control. Raven Johnson got it going with a pair of jumpers while Cardoso had five of the next seven points for a 35-29 lead.

Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley hit a 3-pointer then followed moments later with a drive through Notre Dame’s defense where she put the ball behind her back, kept it and finished with a flip shot as Gamecocks fans who flocked across the pond to watch history went wild.

Fulwiley finished with 17 points, among five Gamecocks in double figures.