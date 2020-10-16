North Coast Athletic Conference cancels conference play for winter season

"Consistent with these policies, and the significant impact of the timing of students' return, the NCAC Presidents' Council has decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, to cancel conference play, including conference championships, for the winter season. Institutions may make individual decisions regarding outside competition during the winter season.

"Additionally, all NCAC institutions will not return student-athletes to campus for practices or other athletically related activity between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“The NCAC will continue to explore all options and plan for a safe return to intercollegiate competition, with the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and our broader communities our foremost concern. As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to monitor changing federal, state, and local guidance, and we will consult with each other as well as public health authorities and the NCAA as we plan for our eventual return to conference competition.”