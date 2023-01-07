Oakland at Wright State: What to know about Sunday’s game

Greg Kampe is in his 39th year at Oakland and has the second-longest stint at one school in the country, behind only Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, who is in his 45th year. Kampe has a 667-515 career record and ranks 13th among active Division-I coaches in wins.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 9.4

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.3

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.7

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.5

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 18.9

Probable Oakland starters

Trey Townsend 6-6 Jr. F 16.4

Keaton Hervey 6-4 Sr. F13.3

Blake Lampman 6-3 Jr. G 10.8

Rocket Watts 6-2 Jr. G 9.0

Jalen Moore 5-11 Sr. G 14.3

About Wright State: The Raiders pulled out a much-needed 90-85 home win Friday. They outscored Detroit Mercy, 34-14, over the last 9:16, going 10 of 17 from the field and 13 of 15 on foul shots. Calvin had 10 points in the surge and Noel nine. The Titans made only 3 of their last 15 shots. … A key to the turnaround was out-rebounding their guests by 10 in the second half for a 45-40 edge overall. … That’s nine straight home wins over Detroit and 15 victories in the last 18 meetings overall. … The Raiders had a pair of thrillers against Oakland last season on their way to the Horizon League tourney title. Reeling after two straight losses, they notched a 78-74 road win by scoring four points in the last five seconds (bucket, steal, bucket). That was the start of three wins in four games to close the regular-season. In the HL quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Raiders trailed the fifth-seeded Grizzlies by 14 with 14 minutes to go at home but rallied for a 75-63 victory. After two more wins in Indianapolis, they were off to the NCAA tourney.

About Oakland: The Grizzlies knocked off Northern Kentucky, 64-63, on the road by going on a 9-1 run in the last 1:16. Moore had all nine points, making a 3 and going 6 of 6 on foul shots, including three with 5.5 seconds left for the winning points. … They were picked fourth in the HL preseason poll and have won three straight games after starting 2-11 with their only wins coming against Defiance and Eastern Michigan. … Moore, a preseason first-team all-league pick, was named the HL player of the week Monday after averaging 21 points, 6.5 assists and two steals in a two-game sweep of Milwaukee and Green Bay. He averaged 15.5 points and was second nationally in assists with 7.7 per game last season. He went into the weekend first in the league and 10th in the nation with a 6.1 assist average this year. … Townsend has made 76 consecutive starts, averaging 13.3 points last season and making the 2020-21 HL all-freshman team.

Next game: The Raiders are off to their annual Wisconsin swing, playing at Green Bay at 8 p.m. Thursday and Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday.