Obi Toppin’s long wait for NBA Draft is almost over

Toppin, whose agents at the Creative Artists Agency, declined an interview request from the Dayton Daily News earlier this month, also told reporters he worked out for the Cavs, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Toppin said he showed the Cavs he can spread the floor, work inside the paint and is versatile and athletic enough to guard different positions. Returning to Ohio, where he spent the last three years at UD, would be a bonus.

“Going to Cleveland would be cool,” Toppin said, "especially having a fan base that I had at Dayton would be amazing too.”

Toppin has worked out in New Jersey with several NBA players, including Knicks forward Kevin Knox and Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. He said his hope is he gets picked by a team where he fits the best.

“Going to a place where people are going to help me develop," Toppin said, "and get better and make sure I’m going to be great one day and be a Hall of Famer and player of the year, an MVP, that’s where I want to go, to the team that’s going to help me prepare most for me to be great and win lots of games.”

Toppin was the consensus national player of the year in 2020, and he’s guaranteed to be Dayton’s first first-round pick since Jim Paxson was taken with the 12th overall pick in 1979. To be the highest-drafted player in UD history, Toppin would have to go in the top five. John Horan was drafted sixth overall by the Fort Wayne Pistons in 1955.

While everyone thinks Toppin will be a lottery pick, whether he goes in the top three or falls out of the top 10, is up for debate. Here’s a rundown on where the draft experts expect Toppin to land:

Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News: No. 4 to Chicago Bulls

“Toppin is a highlight machine,” Bondy wrote, “but there are questions about his position — can he guard the perimeter? Is he too small to guard centers? Regardless, the Knicks would love to nab Toppin but he’s not going to fall to 8. A trade would be required.”

John Hollinger, The Athletic: No. 5 to Cleveland Cavaliers

“Toppin is a weird fit in a frontcourt that already has Larry Nance, Andre Drummond and Kevin Love,” Hollinger wrote, “but I could see the Cavs moving Nance and creating a role for Toppin.”

James Ham, USA Today: No. 8 to New York Knicks

“Like a lot of other teams in the top 10, the Knicks need a star,” Ham wrote. “Toppin has that potential, although he’ll need New York to find a point guard to optimize his ceiling. Toppin runs the floor, finishes above the rim in the pick-and-roll and can even step out and shoot the rock. This could be the type of player that reinvigorates a franchise, but he’ll need help.”

ESPN staff: No. 7 to Detroit Pistons

“The most NBA-ready prospect in the draft,” Mike Schmitz wrote, “Toppin would give the Pistons a much-needed jolt of excitement as a rim runner, lob-catcher and floor spacer under Dwane Casey. Toppin is on a different trajectory than your typical 22-year-old and brings a personality that would immediately energize the Detroit faithful."

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 9 to Washington Wizards

“The Wiz showed a willingness to go all-in on offense,” Ward-Henninger wrote, "and Toppin is just the kind of talent that can help in that department. The big man can serve as both a rim-runner and a pick-and-pop threat, opening up all sorts of possibilities next to Bradley Beal and John Wall.

SBNation.com staff: No. 14 to Boston Celtics

“The Celtics have three first-round selections,” Adam Spinella wrote, “and must thread the needle between taking best player available and filling the need for immediate impact. An unforeseen slide of Obi Toppin makes him a high-value draft pick, both in trade markets elsewhere and in how he can make an immediate impact in Boston.”