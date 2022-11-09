Ohio rolls up 557 yards in win over Miami

Ohio (7-3, 5-1) gained 557 yards and 27 first downs on 78 plays to Miami’s 313 yards and 16 first downs on 47. The Bobcats held the ball for 41:20.

Pre-game activities included a moment of silence for former Miami center and University of Dayton coach John McVay, who passed away on Halloween at the age of 91. McVay is the grandfather of current Los Angeles Rams coach and former RedHawks wide receiver Sean McVay.

Miami (4-6, 2-4) now needs to win its last two games to be bowl eligible. The RedHawks are scheduled to face defending MACchampion Northern Illinois at DeKalb, Ill., on Nov. 16. The Huskies are 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the MAC West going into their game tonight at Western Michigan.

Ohio went into the game on a four-game winning streak and tied with Buffalo and Bowling Green for first place in the MAC East Division. The Redhawks were tied with Kent State for fourth.

Ohio took a 7-0 lead with a quick strike on its second possession. Rourke’s 49-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Miles Cross gave the Bobcats first-and-goal at Miami’s 1-yard line, and redshirt-freshman running back Sieh Bangura converted with 5:45 left in the first quarter.

Miami tied the game on Gabbert’s 5-yard pass to Hippenhammer, who fought his way into the end zone with 13:11 left in the second quarter. The eight-play, 72-yard drive was extended by a targeting penalty on Miami.

Ohio took a 10-7 halftime lead on a 26-yard field goal as the half ended by freshman Nathanial Vakos, who was wide left on a 40-yard try on Ohio’s previous possession. The half-ending field goal capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive that included one fourth-down conversion.

The Bobcats ended the first half with exactly twice as many yards of total offense as the RedHawks, 226-113.

Normally pass-happy Ohio opened the second half by uncharacteristically running the ball 10 times on a 13-play, 76-yard drive that consumed 7:20. Of course, Rourke capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Bangura.

Miami took a page out of the Bobcats’ playbook, scoring on a lighting quick, 75-yard, three-play drive that lasted 1:17. Gabbert hooked up with Hippenhammer for a 37-yard touchdown pass, their second scoring connection of the game.

Ohio reverted to form, going 73 yards in four plays – the last three of them passes – including Rourke’s 48-yard scoring pass to junior wide receiver Jacoby Jones for a 24-14 lead. The drive lasted 1:13.

The Bobcats took command with Jones’ second straight touchdown reception with a diving catch on a fade pattern in the left corner.

Hippenhammer caught his third touchdown pass from Gabbert to make it 31-21 with 8:39 left in the game.