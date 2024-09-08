ANALYSIS: Ohio State advanced a few goals in wiping out Western Michigan

Explore Game recap

Here is a closer look at that head coach Ryan Day’s team was able to accomplish:

1. There was no slow start this time.

In the season-opening win over Akron, the Ohio State offense needed some time to find a rhythm before pulling away for a 52-6 victory.

That was not the case against Western Michigan as the Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and five of their first six.

“We practiced strong and physical and had good intent,” Day said. “We had a good Tuesday and a really good Wednesday, and I felt we could come into the game and dominate like this. I did, but it came down to the players playing really hard, so we’ll watch the film and try to identify where that effort was, but it seemed like a lot of the guys were into it.”

2. The quarterbacks were sharp.

Ohio State’s new starting quarterback said he also needed some time to get used to his new targets in Week 1, but Will Howard came out spreading the ball around in Week 2.

Howard started 10 for 10 passing with completions to five different teammates, including three receivers and two tight ends.

He finished 18 for 26 for 292 yards and a touchdown through the air plus his first Ohio State rushing touchdown.

Howard underthrew a second potential touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith, but that was one of few miscues. He also showed a greater ability to fit the ball into tight windows than Week 1.

“That play to Jeremiah is going to really hurt me for a little bit, but I think I played a pretty clean game for the most part,” Howard said.

No. 2 QB Devin Brown went 5 for 5 in relief of Howard before giving way to Julian Sayin, a true freshman who made his college debut in the fourth quarter.

Sayin threw his first college touchdown pass on a fourth-and-1 play-action connection with Bennett Christian that covered 55 yards.

3. Freshman no flash in the pan.

Getting to throw to Smith helped the Ohio State quarterback for sure.

The star true freshman took a short throw of about eight yards and outran several Broncos for a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

He caught five passes for 119 yards, posting the first 100-yard receiving night of his career in his second game.

4. The Buckeyes got the running game going.

That was a stated goal of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and he was able to check the box early and often.

Ohio State continued to show a variety of looks, running inside and out, showing zone and gap schemes while piling up 273 yards overall on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins hit the century mark for the first time in his Ohio State career, finishing with 108 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns, while TreVeyon Henderson added 66 yards on 10 carries. He also scored twice before giving way to true freshman James Peoples, who ran for 51 yards while carrying the load in the fourth quarter.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. Defense suffocates.

The Broncos gained 55 yards on their second drive, moving the ball to the Ohio State 25 with 6:28 left in the first quarter. They missed a 40-yard field goal, though, and that was the closest the visitors came to scoring.

Western Michigan netted only 44 yards the rest of the way to finish with 99, the fewest for an Ohio State opponent since Indiana had 66 in November 2022.

The Buckeyes notched their first shutout since blanking Cincinnati 42-0 in 2019.

Middle linebacker Cody Simon had three tackles, including a sack, in his season debut after missing the opener with an unidentified injury.

Jack Sawyer also had a sack for the Buckeyes.

NEXT GAME

Saturday, Sept. 21

Marshall at Ohio State, TBA