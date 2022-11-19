Ohio State Buckeyes: 2 running backs are back for Maryland game

Ohio State football’s backfield won’t be full Saturday at Maryland, but it will have more members than it did last week.
Miyan Williams is out, but TreVeyon Henderson is available according to the status report published by the school Saturday morning.
Chip Trayanum, who started the season at linebacker but moved to running back in midseason after multiple players were hurt, is also available after being out a week ago.
That means running backs coach Tony Alford will not have to lean too heavily on true freshman Dallan Hayden, but how he divvies up carries should be worth watching with the showdown against Michigan on the horizon.
Henderson had a breakout campaign last year but has missed all of three games and parts of two others with injuries.
He still has 552 yards on 96 carries, trailing Williams’ 783 yards on 117 carries.
Henderson did not play the last two games, leaving Williams to carried 41 times for 258 yards. He was last seen in uniform running for a back-breaking touchdown at Penn State three weeks ago.
Williams left the game last week in the second quarter after appearing to roll over his right ankle on a tackle. He needed assistance getting off the field, but Day said he did not expect the injury to be long-term.
That left Hayden and Xavier Johnson, who is typically a receiver, to man the backfield for the last 2 1/2 quarters against the Hoosiers.
The only starter out is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was hurt in the opener against Notre Dame and was last seen on the field Oct. 22 against Iowa when he appeared to aggravate his hamstring injury.
Right tackle Dawand Jones also is back in the lineup after missing last week’s win over Indiana with an unidentified injury.
About the Author