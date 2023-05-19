Ohio State Buckeyes announce dates for single-game football tickets to go on sale

The school announced Friday that single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 16, three days after they go on sale to members of the OSU Alumni Association.

Prior to those days, fans will be able to buy three-game packages beginning June 7. Those who are interested in that option will be able to choose either Youngstown State (Sept. 9) or Western Kentucky (Sept. 16) along with two games from the Big Ten trio of Maryland (Oct. 7), Michigan State (Nov. 11) and Minnesota (Nov. 18).