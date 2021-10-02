dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio State Buckeyes back closer to full strength for game at Rutgers

WATCH: Thayer Munford explains why he is back at Ohio State for a 5th year

By Marcus Hartman
1 hour ago

Ohio State will not quite be back to full strength when the Buckeyes take on Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

Starting defensive end Tyreke Smith is unavailable according to the athletic department while reserve linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is a game-time decision.

Miyan Williams, who started the first two games at running back, is also out along with receivers Kamryn Babb and Julian Fleming, defensive linemen Tyler Friday, Mike Hall, Darrion Henry-Young and Noah Potter, defensive backs Jakailin Johnson and Jaylen Johnson, linebacker Mitchell Melton, safety Josh Proctor and kicker Jake Seibert.

Jaylen Johnson, Friday and Proctor have season-ending injuries.

The availability report indicates starting left guard Thayer Munford will be back along with cornerback Cam Brown, defensive linemen Taron Vincent and Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

They all missed last week’s win over Akron with unidentified injuries.

Head coach Ryan Day previously indicated C.J. Stroud, who started the first three games at quarterback, was on pace to return against the Scarlet Knights after sitting out last week to rest a sore shoulder.

While Stroud was available on an emergency basis last week, Kyle McCord started the game at quarterback and Jack Miller III relieved him in the second half with the game out of hand.

Also available this week are Harry Miller, who was the projected starting center before the season but has been out with a medical issue, and reserve running back Marcus Crowley, who could be needed in a larger capacity with Williams out.

