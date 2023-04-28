Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud picked second overall in NFL Draft

The Texans, who joined the league in 2002, had previously selected three players from Ohio State: receivers Braxton Miller (2016) and DeVier Posey (2012) and running back Jonathan Wells (2002).

Stroud was one of the best quarterbacks in the country the past two seasons, but he was the subject of a large amount of speculation in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Ironically, the Texans were not a team often connected to him as many draft analysts predicted they would not use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback despite having a major need at the position.