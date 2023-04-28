Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud picked second overall in NFL Draft

The Houston Texans chose Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Stroud is Ohio State’s third first-round quarterback in five years and the highest ever Buckeye signal-caller to be picked.
Dwayne Haskins was the No. 15 pick in 2019, and Justin Fields went to the Bears with the No. 11 pick two years later.
Prior to that, Ohio State had only had two first-round quarterbacks: Don Scott (ninth to the Bears in 1941) and Art Schlichter (fourth to the Colts in 1982).
Carolina used the No. 1 overall pick on Bryce Young, a quarterback from Alabama.
The Texans, who joined the league in 2002, had previously selected three players from Ohio State: receivers Braxton Miller (2016) and DeVier Posey (2012) and running back Jonathan Wells (2002).
Stroud was one of the best quarterbacks in the country the past two seasons, but he was the subject of a large amount of speculation in the weeks leading up to the draft.
Ironically, the Texans were not a team often connected to him as many draft analysts predicted they would not use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback despite having a major need at the position.
