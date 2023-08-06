Ohio State Buckeyes: Faith, foot in good place for TreVeyon Henderson

COLUMBUS — The smile is back on TreVeyon Henderson’s face as Ohio State gets into the preseason practice groove.

Sweating under the hot Central Ohio sun might not be many people’s idea of fun, but the junior running back is grateful for the opportunity after an injury-ravaged 2022 campaign.

“I’m just a positive guy and spread love and spread kindness,” the Hopewell, Va., native said. “I try to treat everyone with that respect. That’s just who I am off the field. Last year, I had some things that didn’t go my way. The best I could I tried to come here and be positive each and every way.”

Henderson ran for 1,248 yards as a true freshman in 2021, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

He looked poised for another big season last year, but a foot injury slowed him early in the season and was never right afterward.

Despite missing five whole games and being limited in others, the 5-foot-10, 212-pounder ran for 571 yards.

However, he was in and out of the lineup and often looked tentative even when he was able to go, a shell of the player who was the nation’s top running back recruit in his class.

After being limited in the spring, he was fully cleared physically for summer workouts and says he took full advantage.

That included a trip home to work with his old track coach, Kerry Gray.

“He is a world-class track coach,” Henderson said. “I went back and worked with him, and he prepared me for summer conditioning.”

The finance major also feels better about himself and his situation after growing in his faith over the past year.

“I’m not the same person who I was,” he said. “I gave my life to God. Ever since I gave my life to God, that’s the best decision I’ve ever made. The happiness and peace that comes from giving my life to Him, there’s nothing like it. I’m excited and happy now.”

That was part of his recovery process following a procedure to fix his foot issue in the winter.

“After the surgery, I just looked back at how things went in the past and my childhood,” he said. “I looked back and realized how much I went through. I kept it honest with how last season went. Looking back at those things, I felt like I could have been a better person. That’s when I decided to get into my faith and just try to better myself as a person through the Lord. He has helped me come so far and overcome so much. I’m glad he guided me to come into Him.

“Whatever obstacles come my way, I know God will guide me through it all. He will keep me lifted and keep me strong.”