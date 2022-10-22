Ohio State Buckeyes: Full offense available for Iowa contest

Ohio State’s offense could be at full strength when the Buckeyes take on Iowa on Saturday morning.
The only starter listed unavailable by the school prior to kickoff is Cam Brown, a senior cornerback who has been in and out of the lineup with an unidentified injury this season.
Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been limited to action in parts of two games because of a hamstring injury, is available, although multiple times this season players have been listed as available but seen little or no action.
Head coach Ryan Day acknowledged Thursday some players could be healthy enough to play but held out or kept to limited snaps.
Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, who both missed a game in the first half of the season with injuries not identified, are available as the Buckeyes face a Hawkeyes defense among the national leaders in most statistical categories.
Iowa last played at Ohio Stadium in 2013.
