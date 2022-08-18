dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: Gene Smith happy about Big Ten’s new TV deals

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Ohio State AD Gene Smith discusses splitting Big Ten TV revenue directly with athletes

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By
9 minutes ago

Gene Smith said the Big Ten’s new billion-dollar-plus broadcast rights deal presents a great opportunity for athletes in the conference.

“Unbelievable exposure for our institutions and the student-athletes themselves,” Ohio State’s director of athletics said shortly after the league announced it will partner with Fox, CBS and NBC to air its games from 2023-30.

Explore8 things to know about the new broadcast agreements

“Fox has been an unbelievable partner over the years. Then to add powerhouses like CBS and NBC and what they bring was just a phenomenal opportunity,” Smith said.

The majority of games will be on broadcast television or cable, but eight football games and almost 80 basketball games will move to streaming networks when the deal kicks in next fall.

“Having a traditional linear network was important, and to be able to dip our toe a little bit stronger into direct-to-consumer streaming was another great opportunity,” he added while acknowledging many fans are not yet well-versed in the latter option.

In Other News
1
Women’s basketball: ‘High energy’ of UD coaches appealed to recruit...
2
8 things to know about the Big Ten’s new broadcast deals
3
Dragons rout Fort Wayne, snap losing streak
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Scrimmage showed offense where it still needs to...
5
High School Football: Top 22 players to watch in 2022

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top