Ohio State Buckeyes: Gene Smith happy about Big Ten’s new TV deals

“Unbelievable exposure for our institutions and the student-athletes themselves,” Ohio State’s director of athletics said shortly after the league announced it will partner with Fox, CBS and NBC to air its games from 2023-30.

Explore 8 things to know about the new broadcast agreements

“Fox has been an unbelievable partner over the years. Then to add powerhouses like CBS and NBC and what they bring was just a phenomenal opportunity,” Smith said.