Ohio State Buckeyes: Jack Miller III reinstated

Ohio State football announced Thursday that Jack Miller III is part of the team again.
The Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback had been suspended since his arrest for suspected OVI on Nov. 5 near campus.
The 19-year-old pled guilty to reckless operation of a motor vehicle at a hearing Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, and an additional charge of driving in marked lanes was dismissed.
The Arizona native paid a $150 fine and received four points on his license. He also paid $102 in court costs.
“Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller has been reinstated to the Ohio State football team,” the athletics department said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. “The charge issued against him of operating a vehicle while impaired has been reduced to a minor misdemeanor traffic offense. Miller has fulfilled all of the obligations required of him and the legal case is now closed.”
Miller enrolled at Ohio State last year and spent this offseason competing with fellow redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud and true freshman Kyle McCord to be the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback.
Stroud won the job, and McCord started a game against Akron when Stroud sat out to rest a sore shoulder.
Miller has played in four games this season and completed 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards.
His return could help head coach Ryan Day manage the redshirt of McCord, who has also played in four games this season and would lose a year of eligibility if he sees any more action.
Day said Tuesday the team would like to preserve that year for McCord if possible.
