Ohio State Buckeyes: Jack Miller III reinstated

Miller enrolled at Ohio State last year and spent this offseason competing with fellow redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud and true freshman Kyle McCord to be the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback.

Stroud won the job, and McCord started a game against Akron when Stroud sat out to rest a sore shoulder.

Miller has played in four games this season and completed 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards.

His return could help head coach Ryan Day manage the redshirt of McCord, who has also played in four games this season and would lose a year of eligibility if he sees any more action.

Day said Tuesday the team would like to preserve that year for McCord if possible.